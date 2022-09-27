'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo





Lester Kiewit interviews Troy Figenschou about his unique work experience. He's a diver at GMC diving and salvage.

Imagine working submerged in human excrement…

When a sewerage pump station in Tokai broke down at the weekend, that’s exactly what diver Troy Figenshou had to do.

Raw sewerage oozed into the Raapkraal River, which drains into the Zandvlei Estuary, and divers were called in to do maintenance in an ocean of pooh.

Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay.

RELATED: 'Hero diver' braves untreated sewage underground after pump station overflows

We go down in full-on hazmat suits… We have communications… complete darkness, we go by touch… We don’t just do sewage… Everything you can do on top of the water, we do it under… Troy Figenschou, Diver - GMC diving and salvage

Just another day at the office… helping out the city… The suit didn’t leak… but I did go home and had another shower… It was a different and unique experience. I’ll definitely do it again. Troy Figenschou, Diver - GMC diving and salvage

Kiewit interviewed Figenschou - scroll up to listen.