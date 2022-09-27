'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo
Lester Kiewit interviews Troy Figenschou about his unique work experience. He's a diver at GMC diving and salvage.
Imagine working submerged in human excrement…
When a sewerage pump station in Tokai broke down at the weekend, that’s exactly what diver Troy Figenshou had to do.
Raw sewerage oozed into the Raapkraal River, which drains into the Zandvlei Estuary, and divers were called in to do maintenance in an ocean of pooh.
RELATED: 'Hero diver' braves untreated sewage underground after pump station overflows
We go down in full-on hazmat suits… We have communications… complete darkness, we go by touch… We don’t just do sewage… Everything you can do on top of the water, we do it under…Troy Figenschou, Diver - GMC diving and salvage
Just another day at the office… helping out the city… The suit didn’t leak… but I did go home and had another shower… It was a different and unique experience. I’ll definitely do it again.Troy Figenschou, Diver - GMC diving and salvage
Kiewit interviewed Figenschou - scroll up to listen.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/feces-dog-poo-fun-poop-piggy-bank-2508858/
More from Local
Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on our country and the economy, as businesses struggle to function with no power.Read More
'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare
Netcare lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his recognition of challenges faced by the healthcare industry during load shedding but wants private hospitals to be exempt from power outages.Read More
Legal advice from robots and computers?
Zain Johnson spoke with Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm.Read More
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
'Within 2-3 years we'll be able to protect the city from stage 4 load shedding'
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis chats with Kfm Mornings about family, load shedding, and flight disruptions due to fuel shortages.Read More
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Failure brings you towards who you're meant to be,' says Bonko Khoza
South African actor, Bonko Khoza has captured the eyes and hearts of people from across the globe - but it hasn't always been this way.Read More
Health and wellness: the importance of understanding and exploring sexual health
Sexual health affects almost everyone at some point in their lives but often people are misinformed on important sexual issues.Read More
Multimedia show 'Noise' to take over Kalk Bay theatre
'Noise' will see its last weekend at the Kalk Bay Theatre from Friday to Sunday.Read More
Why attraction to someone outside of your preferred binary is totally okay
One of the beautiful things about being human is our ability to grow and evolve throughout our lifespan - and this can apply to our sexual orientation and gender identities.Read More
Dina El Wadidi performs at the Baxter theatre this weekend
This renowned Egyptian singer will be sharing her incredible talent with Capetonians.Read More
Entitlement vs narcissism: when does living on your own terms go to far?
Putting yourself first often gets you labelled as entitled, but what is the difference between this and being a narcissist?Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 budget friendly ways to ease into October
If the end-of-year rush is starting to get to you, use this weekend to take time for yourself and ease into the next month.Read More
'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'
Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More