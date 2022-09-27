



CAPE TOWN - MyCiTi Bus on Monday announced that it would be reducing or suspending services in the City Bowl and the West Beach area of Table View from 1 October 2022 in an effort to contain costs for providing services.

This follows the recent significant increases in diesel prices.

In a statement, the bus company also announced a mandatory fare increase on 1 November.

Cape Town Transport and Mobility Mayco member Rob Quintas on Tuesday said low usership of the routes by commuters was also a contributing factor: “MyCiTi is largely paid for by the ratepayer base and in the interest of serving communities in need of additional buses due to their high usership, as well as managing the finances of ratepayers, the decision was made to amend routes and times.”

The following service changes will take place on 1 October 2022:

The 114 and 115 routes will be suspended:

Passengers can still connect between Sea Point and the inner city via route 104 along Beach Road from Adderley station, routes 108, 109 and 118 along Main Road from Adderley station, and route 105 along High-Level Road from the Civic Centre station.

Some routes will operate a Saturday schedule from Monday to Sunday:

Routes 101 and 111 will each operate every 60 minutes. These buses will run half an hour apart, ensuring a bus every 30 minutes across these two routes.

Route 103 will operate 35 minutes.

Route 104 will operate every 40 minutes.

Route 113 will operate every 60 minutes.

Routes 213 and 223 will each operate every 35 minutes.

This article first appeared on EWN : MyCiTi bus announces reduced & suspended services in City Bowl, West Beach