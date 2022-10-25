Why are long car journeys so 'boring' to children?





Dr Ogden says our perception of time changes as we get older. Time seems to pass far slower when we are very young, and can make long car journeys feel boring to children at a young age. The flow of time may feel like it is passing much more slowly for children.

Image copyright: antoniodiaz/123rf.com

The "Are we nearly there yet?" question is asked in some instances because children are full of joy, and they are looking forward to arriving at their destination, says Dr Ogden.

Children do not have enough knowledge about time, and how long it takes to get to different destinations, and so that makes them ask a lot of questions. Dr Ruth Ogden - Reader in Experimental Psychology

Even though it may appear as if children are bored and whining, it is not always the case, Dr Odgen explains.

John Maytham weighs in suggesting there is something that propels children to ask endless questions and it is a neuropsychological process that helps them with cognitive development and to make sense of the world.

Dr Odgen highlights that children enjoy playing and experiencing lives that are full of excitement, and joy, and so being in the car for a long period of time places limits on this.

For adults, the experience may be a time to reflect, to be away from life and everything that is normal routine, Dr Odgen added.

As our children age, they also start to appreciate being away from jobs, away from life, and having a moment to themselves. This is when that type of behaviour starts to stop. Dr Ruth Ogden - Reader in Experimental Psychology

Scroll up to listen to the audio.