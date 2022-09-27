Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24.
- Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has informed Eskom board members whose term had been extended subject to review, that a review has now been finalised
- Fin24's Carol Paton says it seems that after the recent Stage 6 load shedding Cabinet realised there's a crisis "and the history of the Eskom board got catapulted to the foreground".
Eskom's board is to be "reconstituted and restructured", the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) announced on Tuesday.
A statement said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan met with board members whose term had expired in 20213, but had been extended subject to review.
The Minister informed them that a review has now been finalised. An announcement will be made after government deliberates on the issue.
RELATED: Gordhan announces restructuring of Eskom board
Discussions Gordhan's been having with the board around Eskom's current generation challenges included recruitment of "former and experienced" Eskom employees.
RELATED: 'Eskom is facing leadership deficiencies' - KZN ANC calls on de Ruyter to resign
The announcement follows the recent escalation of power cuts to Stage 6 and calls for the leadership of Eskom to resign.
Statement: Minister Gordhan to reconstitute and restructure Eskom board pic.twitter.com/H90tAZIIC8' DPE_ZA (@DPE_ZA) September 27, 2022
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24.
Paton says it's unclear how long it will take for government to come to a decision about the Eskom board.
At the moment they've got only six non-executive directors and their term is overdue by 18 months. They've been hanging on, actually doing their best, but they haven't had all the skills and support they need.Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24
This decision [by Pravin Gordhan] comes after literally years of the board itself and Eskom itself, saying to the Minister 'can you please fill the vacancies on the board'.Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24
Paton agrees that the current board is lacking in the technical expertise one would want it to have.
She notes there was one electrical engineer included when directors were appointed as Cyril Ramaphosa assumed the Presidency, but that has not been the case for several years now.
When this board came in... just as the Zuma presidency was coming to an end and Eskom was on a knife edge... these people who were roped in to be directors were basically who were trusted politically by Cyril Ramaphosa... Yes, of course they had skills... [but not technical skills]Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24
Paton suspects that the work of the ANC deployment committee has ground to a halt which has caused a blockage in renewing the Eskom board.
"And we know that board appointments at state-owned companies are politically fraught" she adds.
Not only are there big factional fights in the ANC about this, but they're supposed to all go through the ANC deployment committee which at this point is headed by David (DD) Mabuza. My suspicion is that committee has not been functioning properly... There must be at least another ten boards of state-owned enterprises that overdue and have not been renewed.Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24
Has Gordhan possibly got so fed up with Eskom by now that he's willing to circumvent the ANC process and bypass this committee to save time?
Paton says that would ultimately depend on Cabinet who after the recent Stage 6 load shedding realised there's a crisis "and the history of the board got catapulted to the foreground".
Scroll up to listen to Paton's analysis
More from Business
George Clooney stars in new Nespresso campaign to protect the future of coffee
In 'The Empty Cup', starring George Clooney, Nespresso spotlights the risk that climate change poses to coffee farming communitiesRead More
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
Criminals want your phone to access banking information
Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking details.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge
Capitec Bank's customer base has grown to 19 million - a 13% increase over six months.Read More
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one
Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?Read More
More from Local
Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on our country and the economy, as businesses struggle to function with no power.Read More
'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare
Netcare lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his recognition of challenges faced by the healthcare industry during load shedding but wants private hospitals to be exempt from power outages.Read More
Legal advice from robots and computers?
Zain Johnson spoke with Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm.Read More
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
'Within 2-3 years we'll be able to protect the city from stage 4 load shedding'
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis chats with Kfm Mornings about family, load shedding, and flight disruptions due to fuel shortages.Read More
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: Joburg mayor Phalatse out, Morero voted in
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
'Are the DA trying to get rid of Mr Badroodien?' - GOOD party
City of Cape Town Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien has stepped aside over allegations of electricity meter tampering.Read More
'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu
Africa Melane is joined by Solly Phetoe, deputy general secretary at Cosatu to talk about South Africa's weak tripartite alliance and how it affects government.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC
Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change'
The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does away with patronage and politics?Read More
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former minister and suspected Gupta ally arrested
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Zuma's return to politics likely to seek 'political protection' - analyst
The former president has thrown his weight behind Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the preferred candidate for ANC president and put his name forward for national chairperson.Read More