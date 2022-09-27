Stage 6 spurs govt to intervene at Eskom - a new board is coming





The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24.

- Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has informed Eskom board members whose term had been extended subject to review, that a review has now been finalised

- Fin24's Carol Paton says it seems that after the recent Stage 6 load shedding Cabinet realised there's a crisis "and the history of the Eskom board got catapulted to the foreground".

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Eskom's board is to be "reconstituted and restructured", the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) announced on Tuesday.

A statement said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan met with board members whose term had expired in 20213, but had been extended subject to review.

The Minister informed them that a review has now been finalised. An announcement will be made after government deliberates on the issue.

Discussions Gordhan's been having with the board around Eskom's current generation challenges included recruitment of "former and experienced" Eskom employees.

The announcement follows the recent escalation of power cuts to Stage 6 and calls for the leadership of Eskom to resign.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24.

Paton says it's unclear how long it will take for government to come to a decision about the Eskom board.

At the moment they've got only six non-executive directors and their term is overdue by 18 months. They've been hanging on, actually doing their best, but they haven't had all the skills and support they need. Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24

This decision [by Pravin Gordhan] comes after literally years of the board itself and Eskom itself, saying to the Minister 'can you please fill the vacancies on the board'. Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24

Paton agrees that the current board is lacking in the technical expertise one would want it to have.

She notes there was one electrical engineer included when directors were appointed as Cyril Ramaphosa assumed the Presidency, but that has not been the case for several years now.

When this board came in... just as the Zuma presidency was coming to an end and Eskom was on a knife edge... these people who were roped in to be directors were basically who were trusted politically by Cyril Ramaphosa... Yes, of course they had skills... [but not technical skills] Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24

Paton suspects that the work of the ANC deployment committee has ground to a halt which has caused a blockage in renewing the Eskom board.

"And we know that board appointments at state-owned companies are politically fraught" she adds.

Not only are there big factional fights in the ANC about this, but they're supposed to all go through the ANC deployment committee which at this point is headed by David (DD) Mabuza. My suspicion is that committee has not been functioning properly... There must be at least another ten boards of state-owned enterprises that overdue and have not been renewed. Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Fin24

Has Gordhan possibly got so fed up with Eskom by now that he's willing to circumvent the ANC process and bypass this committee to save time?

Paton says that would ultimately depend on Cabinet who after the recent Stage 6 load shedding realised there's a crisis "and the history of the board got catapulted to the foreground".

