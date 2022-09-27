Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics'
Bruce Whitfield talks to political analyst Xolani Dube (Xubera Institute For Research And Development) about the apparent cracks in the tripartite alliance.
- ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe walked out of Cosatu's national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening day
- Political analyst Xolani Dube believes the tripartite alliance is indulging in theatrics and was not formed to advance the best interests of South Africans in the first place
ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe walked out of Cosatu's 14th national congress on its second day on Tuesday, after being booed off stage on the opening day.
When Mantashe tried to deliver the ANC’s message of support in Midrand on Monday, booing delegates got up and started singing “hamba, Gwede!”.
What does this say about the future of the tripartite alliance, just months away from the ANC elective conference?
#CosatuNationalCongress2022 | ANC chair Gwede Mantashe has walked out of the conference, on his own accord this time.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2022
He won’t be addressing delegates, adding he’d rather be where he is welcome. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/E2gP099cJU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Xolani Dube, political analyst at the Xubera Institute for Research And Development.
Dube believes the alliance was never based on political ideology or advancing the best interests of South Africans in the first place.
It was an alliance of the South African, mainly black political elite who were trying to scrabble for the crumbs of the cake that was left by the apartheid administrators... That cake is no more. So now, these guys are being exposed. They need to solve the crisis, that this country is failing.Xolani Dube - Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research And Development
But instead of them sitting down to solve this crisis, they still use the old strategy of using slogans, trying to endear themselves to us as South Africans.... but these theatrics they're busy with, we are aware of it.Xolani Dube - Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research And Development
If you say we worry, we have to ask ourselves why we are in this hellhole. It's because of them. If this alliance was healthy from the beginning, we were not going to be talking about Eskom, we were not going to be talking about other state entities that today are in crisis.Xolani Dube - Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research And Development
South Africans are prisoners of hope if they believe the tripartite alliance will be our salvation, he says.
"Our discourse needs to go beyond this alliance - we need to cultivate the real leaders in our society."
Scroll up to listen to Dube's argument
Source : Eyewitness News
