The psychology behind littering (and how to stop it)

The City of Cape Town’s Spring Clean Campaign has been running all month, with a lot of focus on small amounts of trash around the city centre.

There is also a big push to get people involved in cleaning up their communities.

But why is there such a mess in the first place?

What is the psychology behind dumping your grass cuttings or building rubble, or stamping out your stompie in a flower bed?

Littering tells us a great deal about community spirit, says sociologist Professor Roger Southall of Wits University.

In South Africa, there is a limited sense of a “public interest”, he says.

When people litter… they are being selfish. They are disregarding the wider community… putting a cost on the community… so they don’t have to bear it themselves… Professor Roger Southall, Sociologist - University of Witwatersrand

If you don’t treat people with respect, it’s unlikely they will respect you… Strong feelings of resentment in many poorer communities… An issue of basic respect of one community for another… Professor Roger Southall, Sociologist - University of Witwatersrand

If you have nowhere to throw your rubbish… because there is no collection, what do you do? Professor Roger Southall, Sociologist - University of Witwatersrand

