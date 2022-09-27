The psychology behind littering (and how to stop it)
Lester Kiewit interviews sociologist Professor Roger Southall of the University of the Witwatersrand.
The City of Cape Town’s Spring Clean Campaign has been running all month, with a lot of focus on small amounts of trash around the city centre.
There is also a big push to get people involved in cleaning up their communities.
But why is there such a mess in the first place?
What is the psychology behind dumping your grass cuttings or building rubble, or stamping out your stompie in a flower bed?
Littering tells us a great deal about community spirit, says sociologist Professor Roger Southall of Wits University.
In South Africa, there is a limited sense of a “public interest”, he says.
When people litter… they are being selfish. They are disregarding the wider community… putting a cost on the community… so they don’t have to bear it themselves…Professor Roger Southall, Sociologist - University of Witwatersrand
If you don’t treat people with respect, it’s unlikely they will respect you… Strong feelings of resentment in many poorer communities… An issue of basic respect of one community for another…Professor Roger Southall, Sociologist - University of Witwatersrand
If you have nowhere to throw your rubbish… because there is no collection, what do you do?Professor Roger Southall, Sociologist - University of Witwatersrand
Kiewit interviewed Southall – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134106084_butts-on-sidewalk-cigarettes-addiction-dirty-background.html?vti=lryqvped41kvfhgpey-3-101
More from Opinion
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'
'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC
Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards
Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-founder Marnus van Heerden explains the thinking behind the idea.Read More
Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana?
Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot.Read More
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it!
Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance moves to show he can 'Liten Up'.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice?
The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Failure brings you towards who you're meant to be,' says Bonko Khoza
South African actor, Bonko Khoza has captured the eyes and hearts of people from across the globe - but it hasn't always been this way.Read More
Health and wellness: the importance of understanding and exploring sexual health
Sexual health affects almost everyone at some point in their lives but often people are misinformed on important sexual issues.Read More
Multimedia show 'Noise' to take over Kalk Bay theatre
'Noise' will see its last weekend at the Kalk Bay Theatre from Friday to Sunday.Read More
Why attraction to someone outside of your preferred binary is totally okay
One of the beautiful things about being human is our ability to grow and evolve throughout our lifespan - and this can apply to our sexual orientation and gender identities.Read More
Dina El Wadidi performs at the Baxter theatre this weekend
This renowned Egyptian singer will be sharing her incredible talent with Capetonians.Read More
Entitlement vs narcissism: when does living on your own terms go to far?
Putting yourself first often gets you labelled as entitled, but what is the difference between this and being a narcissist?Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 budget friendly ways to ease into October
If the end-of-year rush is starting to get to you, use this weekend to take time for yourself and ease into the next month.Read More
'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'
Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More