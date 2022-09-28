What you need to know about contraceptives and birth control methods





The 26th of September marked World Contraception Day, a day to raise awareness around all available contraceptive methods.

It also sought to educate people on making informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

Contraceptives are a safe and easy method to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Injectable contraceptive Depo-Provera, one of the effective ways to prevent pregnancies. Picture: www.news.uct.ac.za.

Tips from Judiac Ranape:

Healthcare providers have services to assist women who do not know about contraceptives.

The facilitators are trained to educate and inform young girls and women about family planning, they do not need to fear or feel embarrassed.

Girls under age are advised to bring an adult to give consent and support on the termination.

Before a young girl can terminate a pregnancy, it is important for them to be educated, and counselled.

There are multiple methods to prevent pregnancy, including the pill and implants.

