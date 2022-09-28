What you need to know about contraceptives and birth control methods
The 26th of September marked World Contraception Day, a day to raise awareness around all available contraceptive methods.
It also sought to educate people on making informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.
Contraceptives are a safe and easy method to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
Injectable contraceptive Depo-Provera, one of the effective ways to prevent pregnancies. Picture: www.news.uct.ac.za.
Tips from Judiac Ranape:
- Healthcare providers have services to assist women who do not know about contraceptives.
- The facilitators are trained to educate and inform young girls and women about family planning, they do not need to fear or feel embarrassed.
- Girls under age are advised to bring an adult to give consent and support on the termination.
- Before a young girl can terminate a pregnancy, it is important for them to be educated, and counselled.
- There are multiple methods to prevent pregnancy, including the pill and implants.
To learn more about the different methods on how to prevent pregnancies, scroll up for the audio.
