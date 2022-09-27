How Sporting Chance and Disney are teaching children about healthy living





Amy Maclver spoke to Sporting Chance managing director Brad Bing and Natalie Pollock - general manager at Sporting Chance - about the organisation and their partnership with Disney.

Sporting Chance is aiming to teach children about healthy lifestyles and nutrition

The programme works with over 20,000 children

FILE: Sporting Chance is a non-governmental organisation that aims to provide equal access to sporting activities. Picture: @Sportinchance/Twitter

Sporting Chance is a non-governmental organisation that aims to provide equal access to sporting activities. It has been running for 32 years.

The Disney Junior Healthy Happy Play programme works with under resourced schools, to teach kids about the importance of proper nutrition and exercise, in a fun and interactive way.

According to Pollock, the joint programme is currently working with over 20,000 students across three provinces. He says it's helping them and their families develop healthy ways of living.

In some under resourced areas, questions about access to healthy and nutritious food is raised, but Bing said they are seeing a growing trend of people growing their own fruit and vegetables.

Currently we are seeing a very strong shift where people are actually developing their own gardens at home. Brad Bing, Managing director at Sporting Chance

If you want to support sporting chance in their journey to help children across the country, you can see more on their website.

Listen to the audio above for more.