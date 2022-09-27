Legendary Two Oceans Aquarium's Bob the Turtle almost ready for the wild





After years of rehabilitation, the legendary turtle Bob from the Two Oceans Aquarium was on Tuesday ready to be released back into the wild.

Bob has been a resident at the tourist attraction since 2014 when he was rescued and treated for ingesting large quantities of plastic, resulting in him being brain damaged.

Despite his long road to recovery, Bob continued to shine with many patrons visiting the aquarium specifically to see him.

'Tis the season to be... Geri! 🐢🎄

Our larger rehab turtles have certainly been enjoying a festive twist to their enrichment!🥒



The Two Oceans Aquarium is open the whole long weekend, where you can visit Geri, Bob & Harry in the I&J Ocean Exhibit.https://t.co/z3tg1vonlt pic.twitter.com/EOU5KVfA39 — Two Oceans Aquarium (@2OceansAquarium) December 24, 2021

Speaking on Cape Talk, the conservation manager at the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Thalita Noble said Bob had been a remarkable case study on the impact of environmental enrichment in the rehabilitation of animals.

"Bob had midbrain damage which means that his behaviours were a bit slow, he wasn't showing those wildlife aggressions that we want to see in an animal that is going back into the sea."

Noble said the team embarked on a journey of implementation of different types of environmental enrichments which were grounded on very serious research.

