Amid recent shark attacks, how can communities ensure their safety in the water?





Mike Wills spoke to chief executive officer of Sharkspotters, Sara Warries, following the tragic death of Capetonian Kimon Bisogno from a shark attack.

Plettenberg Bay has seen two shark attacks in recent months .

Warries said it is important to educate the public about shark safety.

FILE: Sharks in the ocean. Picture: PIRO from Pixabay

The recent shark attack in Plettenberg Bay is the second one in the town in the past three months, which Warries said can cause significant public trauma.

When they are in a short space of time like that then it has a huge impact. Sara Warries, CEO of Sharkspotters

She said that incidents like this show a need for public education so people can learn how to be safe in the water where there are sharks.

People need to be aware that there are sharks in the area, and they need to be aware of simple safety tips they can follow. Sara Warries, CEO of Sharkspotters

Part of this includes putting signage on beaches and informing people when the riskiest times to be in the water are.

