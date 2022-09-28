Parents' internet addiction impacts their adolescent children, study finds
New research by the Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar suggests that some parents may be modelling unhealthy internet etiquette to their adolescents by constantly being on their cell phones.
The study surveyed 168 parents of Qatari adolescents and found that much of the misbehaviour by teens with regard to cell phones stems from the behaviour depicted by their parents.
Ali said the study found a direct correlation between the cellphone addiction of parents and that of adolescents.
We have surveyed around 500 adolescents in Qatar and we asked them a few questions about the family and relationships, including the cohesions, coherence and freedom from conflict.Professor of Information and Computing Technology at Hamad Bin Khalifa University - Dr Raian Ali
Ali said the study also found that the relationship strength between the teens and their parents predicted the level of addiction.
Families who are strong in relation, are low in internet addictions.Professor of Information and Computing Technology at Hamad Bin Khalifa University - Dr Raian Ali
