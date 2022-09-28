City of Cape Town pens deal with Airbnb to lure working travellers to city
- The deal will include a dedicated custom-built Airbnb hub for Cape Town.
- Cape Town is the ideal location for digital nomads, says City Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
- Cape Town was named as one of the Best Cities for Remote Working on the Big 7 Travel’s ’50 Best Places For Remote Working in 2021’ list.
Details have been released of a collaboration between Cape Town Tourism and Airbnb to promote the city to remote workers seeking accommodation for their long-term stays.
"A new world of work has emerged where professionals are swopping the office for a room with a view," said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
Hill-Lewis say the Mother City cannot afford to get left behind when it comes to capitalising on digital nomads who make up an ever-expanding market within tourism.
Attracting more visitors and digital nomads will lead to more job opportunities being created in the tourism and hospitality sector.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
A 2021 survey of global professionals found that 74% of them believe remote working will become the new normal while 97% of employees and entrepreneurs said they wanted flexibility in terms of where they do their jobs.
And last year, Cape Town was named as one of the Best Cities for Remote Working on the Big 7 Travel’s ’50 Best Places For Remote Working in 2021’ list.
This is why we approached Airbnb, the global leader in the home-stay platform and who recently initiated a policy to let their employees live and work from anywhere in the world.Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town
The partnership agreement will include a range of initiatives, such as a dedicated custom-built Airbnb hub for Cape Town that will showcase top local long-term listings and information relating to entry requirements and visa policies.
Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East Africa at Airbnb, said Cape Town and South Africa were perfectly positioned to reap the benefits of remote working.
"In the two years since the pandemic began, a new world of travel has emerged in which many workers are untethered to an office. Together with Cape Town Tourism, we want to make it easier for people to enjoy the newfound flexibility to work and travel, and help local communities capture the benefits of tourism," said Corcoran.
While national government has yet to make an official announcement on the issuing of a Remote Worker Visa, Alderman Vos says pushing for such a visa remains top of his priority list.
More than a year ago, I submitted a proposal to national government for an amendment to Section 11 of the Immigration Act which relates to an extension of visas beyond 90 days for specific activities. This is because remote workers tend to stay beyond three months in a location while spending up to R50,000.Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town
RELATED: Cape Town - a top city for remote working - proposes new visa for digital nomads
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1812/rawpixel181200684/112893734-students-giving-each-other-a-high-five.jpg
More from Local
Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on our country and the economy, as businesses struggle to function with no power.Read More
'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare
Netcare lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his recognition of challenges faced by the healthcare industry during load shedding but wants private hospitals to be exempt from power outages.Read More
Legal advice from robots and computers?
Zain Johnson spoke with Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm.Read More
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
'Within 2-3 years we'll be able to protect the city from stage 4 load shedding'
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis chats with Kfm Mornings about family, load shedding, and flight disruptions due to fuel shortages.Read More
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More