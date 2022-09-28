City of Cape Town pens deal with Airbnb to lure working travellers to city





- The deal will include a dedicated custom-built Airbnb hub for Cape Town.

- Cape Town is the ideal location for digital nomads, says City Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

- Cape Town was named as one of the Best Cities for Remote Working on the Big 7 Travel’s ’50 Best Places For Remote Working in 2021’ list.

Details have been released of a collaboration between Cape Town Tourism and Airbnb to promote the city to remote workers seeking accommodation for their long-term stays.

"A new world of work has emerged where professionals are swopping the office for a room with a view," said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Hill-Lewis say the Mother City cannot afford to get left behind when it comes to capitalising on digital nomads who make up an ever-expanding market within tourism.

Attracting more visitors and digital nomads will lead to more job opportunities being created in the tourism and hospitality sector. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

A 2021 survey of global professionals found that 74% of them believe remote working will become the new normal while 97% of employees and entrepreneurs said they wanted flexibility in terms of where they do their jobs.

And last year, Cape Town was named as one of the Best Cities for Remote Working on the Big 7 Travel’s ’50 Best Places For Remote Working in 2021’ list.

This is why we approached Airbnb, the global leader in the home-stay platform and who recently initiated a policy to let their employees live and work from anywhere in the world. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town

The partnership agreement will include a range of initiatives, such as a dedicated custom-built Airbnb hub for Cape Town that will showcase top local long-term listings and information relating to entry requirements and visa policies.

Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East Africa at Airbnb, said Cape Town and South Africa were perfectly positioned to reap the benefits of remote working.

"In the two years since the pandemic began, a new world of travel has emerged in which many workers are untethered to an office. Together with Cape Town Tourism, we want to make it easier for people to enjoy the newfound flexibility to work and travel, and help local communities capture the benefits of tourism," said Corcoran.

While national government has yet to make an official announcement on the issuing of a Remote Worker Visa, Alderman Vos says pushing for such a visa remains top of his priority list.

More than a year ago, I submitted a proposal to national government for an amendment to Section 11 of the Immigration Act which relates to an extension of visas beyond 90 days for specific activities. This is because remote workers tend to stay beyond three months in a location while spending up to R50,000. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town

