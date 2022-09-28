Bring a Bag, Take a Bag: Is THIS the solution to the Woolies black bag problem?
- In 2018, Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022.
- As part of the move, the retailer introduced black fabric shopping bags made from 85% recyclable PET plastic.
- But some customers complained that they simply ended up buying one of the R7 bags each time they went to Woolies.
Remember this Cape Talk article from a year ago?
In it, was the following Tweet from GoodThingsGuy Brent Lindeque who suggested that while attempting to eliminate a plastic bag problem, Woolworths had instead created a 'black bag problem'.
The fabric bags were introduced by the retailers as part of their commitment to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022.
I think @WOOLWORTHS_SA should buy back bags… or let you donate them to the “door” so that you could bring them all back at once and then really “re-use” them. I mean, the bags were a good idea to stop the plastic problem but we’ve just created a Woolies bag problem.' Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) August 31, 2021
But while it seemed the intention of Woolworths in introducing the bag was a good one, some customers bemoaned having to buy a bag at the till when they (inevitably!) forget to bring their own.
We all have that one Woolies bag at home, filled with Woolies bags that's filled with Woolies bags filled with Woolies bags.' OH LOOK...Squirrel (@Travesty_Kruger) September 1, 2021
RELATED: 'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?
Well, now it seems Woolies has recognised that Brent may have been on to something... it's begun trialing a new initiative in a handful of its stores.
The Woolies ‘Bring a Bag, Take a Bag' initiative will allow customers to 'donate' or collect a bag from a bag tree at the entrance to the store.
Woolies Constantia Village store is one of those where the initiative is being trialed.
RELATED: Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
