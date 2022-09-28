Smoking and the 'vaping scourge' - what the new tobacco Bill hopes to achieve





- In a significant move, Cabinet gave the go-ahead for the new Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill to submitted to Parliament.

- It aims to ban smoking indoors outright.

- It wants to regulate electronic cigarettes even, those that don't contain tobacco.

Picture: Pixabay.com

National Council Against Smoking deputy director Dr Sharon Nyatsanza spoke to Pippa Hudson about what the new tobacco Bill will mean for smokers and how it will protect non-smokers. Cabinet gave the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill the greenlight for submission to Parliament.

We still have restaurants right now that have smoking sections within public spaces, so we'll see a ban on indoor smoking and specific outdoor places. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza

It only tightens the common areas in apartments, for example clubhouses, stairs in common apartment buildings. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza

She said we would see a change in health warning text, which will include images too.

When it comes to e-cigarettes, she said they are being marketed freely, even to children. The aim is to stop children from smoking at a young age.

But is turning to vaping the only way to stop smoking?

What the law is trying to do is strike a balance... we are increasingly seeing children who never smoked using e-cigarettes... it's not banning adults from smoking, but it's trying to stop children from smoking. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza

