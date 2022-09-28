[WATCH] 'Tornado' rips through farm near Swellendam





Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. He also speaks with meteorologist Annette Botha.

A video of what seems to be a tornado on a farm near Swellendam is going viral.

The videos are astonishing! But was it a tornado? It looks spectacular… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

The South African Weather Service has yet to determine whether it was a tornado or a “dust devil”, which is smaller and less intense and dissipates after a few minutes.

A tornado forms from a large or ‘supercell’ thunderstorm… A dust devil does not form from the updraft of a supercell thunderstorm… A dust devil forms due to the rapid heating of a small part of the Earth’s surface… Annette Botha, meteorologist

Dust devils aren’t really dangerous… but they can be strong enough to pick up a person… Annette Botha, meteorologist

Botha reckons the video is of a “very strong dust devil” and not a tornado.

