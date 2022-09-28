[WATCH] 'Tornado' rips through farm near Swellendam
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. He also speaks with meteorologist Annette Botha.
A video of what seems to be a tornado on a farm near Swellendam is going viral.
The videos are astonishing! But was it a tornado? It looks spectacular…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
#ExtremeWeather Was Captured this afternoon on Springerskuil farm near Swellendam, Western Cape. #Tornado @BOSBEER2006 @SAWeatherServic @MARIUSBROODRYK @News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/VUr5xaftDc— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) September 26, 2022
The South African Weather Service has yet to determine whether it was a tornado or a “dust devil”, which is smaller and less intense and dissipates after a few minutes.
A tornado forms from a large or ‘supercell’ thunderstorm… A dust devil does not form from the updraft of a supercell thunderstorm… A dust devil forms due to the rapid heating of a small part of the Earth’s surface…Annette Botha, meteorologist
Dust devils aren’t really dangerous… but they can be strong enough to pick up a person…Annette Botha, meteorologist
Botha reckons the video is of a “very strong dust devil” and not a tornado.
Kiewit interviewed Friedman and Botha – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:29).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_1887197_an-f2-long-track-tornado-in-south-dakota.html?vti=o2mvkc95xooswhrmqr-1-11
