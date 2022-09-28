Mitchells Plain teen due in court for murder of Cape Town magistrate
- Fifty-year-old Romay van Rooyen's body was discovered by a relative at her home in Marina da Gama.
- Almost two weeks ago, the Police Minister confirmed that the Hawks have taken over the investigation into her murder.
- On Tuesday, a Mitchells Plain teenager was arrested for Van Rooyen's murder.
A teenager from Mitchells Plain is due to appear before the Muizenberg Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with the murder of a local magistrate.
The 18-year-old suspect was traced and arrested at his home on Tuesday.
The body of 52-year-old Romay van Rooyen was found by a relative at her home in Marina de Gama on 10 September.
Police sources say she had been strangled.
A few days after her murder, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that the investigation into her murder had been handed over to the Hawks.
"The suspect was traced and arrested at his home in Mitchells Plain in a multi-disciplinary operation, comprising of the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State, National Priority Violent Crime Investigation, Digital Forensic Investigation and Priority Crime Management Centre," said The Hawks’ Colonel Katlego Mogale.
The motive for the murder remains unknown.
Source : Ronald Masinda/Eyewitness News
