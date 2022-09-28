Lift Airline adds on popular Joburg-Durban route





New kid in the airline space, LIFT, is expanding its footprint by adding a new destination as part of it's client offering. With the launch of the Johannesburg - Durban route, the airline has taken a first step in completing the popular ‘Golden Triangle’ between Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

Bookings for the Johannesburg-Durban route went live last week Thursday, 22 September 2022, however, flights for the destination will only begin operations from 26 October 2022, with three return flights per day.

While that is good news, it's not really useful information for Capetonians. Not to worry though, a Cape Town-Durban route is also on the cards, with final confirmation expected in the coming weeks and flights likely to begin in November.

LIFT now also has a business class product called ‘LIFT Premium’ that will provide passengers with industry-leading legroom and more spacious seating. Premium passengers also enjoy an elevated snack and drinks offering, priority boarding, fast-track security, priority support, a dedicated check-in area and lounge access.

We've increased our fleet by two aircraft, which allows us to do the Jo'burg - Durban. Two more should be arriving before the end of the year and when those arrive will be launching Cape Town-Durban. Jonathan Ayache, LIFT co-founder

