SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'
- SAFTA winners Bongile Mantsai, Hamilton Dlamini, Hlubi Mboya are among the cast of Showmax fantasy series Blood Psalms
- The show shot to #1 on the streaming platform on Wednesday
- Set in ancient Africa, the show follows Princess Zazi (Bokang Phelane) as she battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through ancient curses
What do Thando Thabete, Sello Maake kaNcube, Siv Ngesi and Zikhona Sodlaka all have in common?
They're all part of the powerhouse local cast who star in the smash hit local series, Blood Psalms on Showmax.
The first two episodes of the Showmax original fantasy series launched on Wednesday and already the show has shot to the number one spot on the streaming platform.
It's already receiving rave reviews, with TVMzansi saying: “Without doubt, the best TV show ever created in Africa.”
In case you didn't know, the first two episodes of #BloodPsalmsShowmax are now streaming! It's about to be an epic ride. New episodes every Wednesday on @ShowmaxOnline pic.twitter.com/CPDSr5zTrt' Jonga List (@JongaList) September 28, 2022
Set in ancient Africa, the action-packed epic follows Princess Zazi (Bokang Phelane) as she battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through ancient curses, long-standing tribal vendettas and the wrath of the gods.
The epic series is the brainchild of local filmmakers Jahmil XT Qubeka and Layla Swart, who were responsible for South African Oscar entries Knuckle City and Sew The Winter To My Skin.
Blood Psalms draws from elements of a multitude of African mythologies and looks at various different tribes in Season 1 - the Akachi, the Uchawi, the Ku’ua, the Chini, and Great Nziwemabwe - as they migrated south from Kemet, which is now Egypt, and formed their cultures.Layla Swart, producer and co-creator - Blood Psalms
I was just always extremely curious about our continent. The question mark around the history of Africa, and where we come from, has been a great platform for us to be able to build this world.Jahmil XT Qubeka, writer and director -Blood Psalms
And it's not just the series creators who're award-winners, the star-studded cast is also made up of nine SAFTA winners - Bongile Mantsai, Hamilton Dlamini, Hlubi Mboya, Mothusi Magano, S’dumo Mtshali, Siv Ngesi, Thishiwe Ziqubu, Warren Masemola and Zolisa Xaluva.
Add to that the acting talents of Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Faith Baloyi, Sello Maake Ka Ncube and 947's own Thando Thabethe and you surely have a recipe for streaming success.
It's been a long time coming, and finally people can finally get to witness African filmmaking excellence.Bokang Phelane, Actress
It was so important for the filmmakers and for us, to create these archtypes, so that when we say as the African continent, 'we are great', we actually have a visual reference of how to propagate ourselves into the greatness we know we are.Bokang Phelane, Actress
Showmax will drop new episodes of Blood Psalms every Wednesday until the end of November 2022.
