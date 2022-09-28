Allan Gray Makers launches Artisans of Mzansi campaign with R250k up for grabs





Picture: Pixabay.com

South Africa has a shortage of artisan's and tradespeople and its a situation that needs urgent attention. In order to plug the skills gap, the country needs to produce 30,000 artisans per year until 2030. To achieve this, more than 60% of high school leavers need to pursue some form of artisanal trade studies or apprenticeship.

In this search for plumbers, builders, carpenters and electricians, South Africa is finding help from what some would say is an unlikely source. Allan Gray Makers has launched the Artisans of Mzansi competition, offering mentorship and business coaching for the year. Winners could also win a cash prize of up to R250,000.

Seth Mulli of Allan Gray Makers joined the Breakfast Show to talk about the Artisans of Mzansi competition.

Through Artisans of Mzansi, we really want to recognise and celebrate those who are using the artisanal skills, coupled with the entrepreneurial spirit, as a weapon against unemployment, poverty and inequality in South Africa. Seth Mulli, a senior manager at Allan Gray Makers.

Scroll up for full audio.