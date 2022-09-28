EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak
Pippa Hudson interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
European leaders say Russia sabotaged two Baltic Sea gas pipelines, causing massive leaks after seismologists detected huge explosions where the ruptures occurred.
A NATO military flight over the leaks showed a kilometre-wide area of gas bubbling to the surface.
European Union leaders described it as “deliberate acts” and “not an accident” while the United States referred to the incidents as “apparent sabotage”.
RELATED: Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede
They produced photos to prove sabotage… accused Russia of sabotaging the pipeline… Seismologists say there certainly were underwater blasts…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
If this is Russian sabotage, it is technically an attack on NATO…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Hudson interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_182089291_conceptual-image-of-war-between-russia-and-nato-using-chess-pieces-and-national-flags-on-a-reflectiv.html?vti=m1zfg7jcy7kc2zmgxw-1-5
More from World
George Clooney stars in new Nespresso campaign to protect the future of coffee
In 'The Empty Cup', starring George Clooney, Nespresso spotlights the risk that climate change poses to coffee farming communitiesRead More
Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow
The embassy warns that Americans with dual citizenship are likely to be conscripted to fight in Ukraine.Read More
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique
Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.Read More
Russia annexes 15% of Ukraine after sham referendum shows 'near total support'
President Vladimir Putin will host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday to celebrate.Read More
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'
'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.Read More
Quite a buzz: Cities create 'bee bus stops' that attract pollinators
Bus shelter roofs in the UK and Europe are being turned into miniature gardens containing plants that attract bees, butterflies and other insects.Read More
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede
Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army.Read More
Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia
Russians say they do not want to be slaughtered in Vladimir Putin’s "special military operation" in Ukraine.Read More