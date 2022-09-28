EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak





Pippa Hudson interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

European leaders say Russia sabotaged two Baltic Sea gas pipelines, causing massive leaks after seismologists detected huge explosions where the ruptures occurred.

A NATO military flight over the leaks showed a kilometre-wide area of gas bubbling to the surface.

European Union leaders described it as “deliberate acts” and “not an accident” while the United States referred to the incidents as “apparent sabotage”.

They produced photos to prove sabotage… accused Russia of sabotaging the pipeline… Seismologists say there certainly were underwater blasts… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

If this is Russian sabotage, it is technically an attack on NATO… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

