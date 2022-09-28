Should South African's be concerned about rabies?
Rabies is not a disease that we think about particularly often but since 28 September is World Rabies Day, we thought it important to shed some awareness on this topic.
While it is a disease commonly associated with animals, primarily dogs, one should know that rabies can be transmitted to humans. Importantly, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases has confirmed 10 human rabies cases in South Africa since the start of the year.
With that in mind, it is very important to remember, that rabies is an illness with no cure. While it is treatable if caught immediately after transmission, rabies is almost always fatal.
Like most diseases though, the adage prevention is better than cure should be upheld. Thus, the best way forward is appropriate and consistent pet care, as motivated by Animal health and welfare organisation Four Paws. They are leading the charge to ensure that you and your pets are safe from this deadly disease.
Once the clinical symptoms start to manifest, rabies is a fatal illness for both humans and animals.Elize Parker, press officer for Four Paws
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Local
Bring your own: No more single-use green plastic bags at Woolies from this week
In line with its 2018 commitment, Woolworths is scrapping single-use plastic bags from it's all its food stores from this week.Read More
'Cape Town is SO cheap, I struggle to spend $30k a month,' says Russian tycoon
Russian entrepreuner Iman Gadzhi says it's impossible to spend over $30k per month (over R500k) in the Mother City.Read More
Strandfontein residents up in arms over shark cage diving proposal
Thousands of Strandfontein beach users have signed a petition objecting to bringing shark cage diving closer to the shore.Read More
DA's Solly Msimanga reflects on removal of Phalatse as Johannesburg mayor
Former City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse was recently removed from her position in a motion of no confidence.Read More
Stage 3 load shedding to remain in place until Thursday morning
The utility says this is necessary due to persistent high levels of breakdowns at power plants.Read More
Cape Town Kite Festival is back to raise funds for mental health awareness
Whether you're a kite enthusiast or just eager to lend a helping hand where mental health is concerned, the 28th Cape Town Kite Festival is back.Read More
Should you be besties with your children? At least 2 experts say no
At least two experts agree - being your child's friend can have dangerous consequences.Read More
Cape Town man loses his own life after saving 3 teenagers from rip current
Reza Yon headed out into the ocean on his bodyboard when he saw the teens in trouble off Mnandi Beach.Read More
SAPS agrees to form task team to tackle kidnapping crisis in Cape Town
The City of Cape Town asked the SAPS to form an inter-governmental task team utilising the services of its specialised units.Read More