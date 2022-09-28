Should South African's be concerned about rabies?





Picture: Pexels.com

Rabies is not a disease that we think about particularly often but since 28 September is World Rabies Day, we thought it important to shed some awareness on this topic.

While it is a disease commonly associated with animals, primarily dogs, one should know that rabies can be transmitted to humans. Importantly, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases has confirmed 10 human rabies cases in South Africa since the start of the year.

With that in mind, it is very important to remember, that rabies is an illness with no cure. While it is treatable if caught immediately after transmission, rabies is almost always fatal.

Like most diseases though, the adage prevention is better than cure should be upheld. Thus, the best way forward is appropriate and consistent pet care, as motivated by Animal health and welfare organisation Four Paws. They are leading the charge to ensure that you and your pets are safe from this deadly disease.

Once the clinical symptoms start to manifest, rabies is a fatal illness for both humans and animals. Elize Parker, press officer for Four Paws

