13 interns will earn R8k monthly stipend to update CoCT’s IT assets

- The digital internships form part of the City of Cape Town's Core Application Refresh (CAR), a ten-year programme for the transformation and upgrade of the software technology systems

- This opportunity will be available to 13 interns from January 2023

- Successful applicants will be paid a monthly stipend of R8,507.04

Thirteen internships are up for grabs to help update the City of Cape Town's aging IT assets.

In addition to offering on-the-job training and skills development, the successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend of R8,507.04.

I urge students and graduates currently looking for employment opportunities to please take full advantage of this opportunity. Alderman Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services - CoCT

The digital internship programme is limited to institutions in the Western Cape, however, graduates from other universities outside the province will be considered if they reside in Cape Town.

It includes new and honours graduates from across the following disciplines:

Computer Science, Information Systems and Data and Analytics

Physical Sciences (BSc)

All Engineering degrees

Business Science, Finance and Accounting degrees

Industrial Psychology and Human Resources degrees

Internship is a big stepping stone to one's career path and can sometimes lead to permanent employment for the participants. Alderman Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services - CoCT

Interns will help the city with its 10-year digital roadmap, which includes the updating of its ageing IT assets, which need replacing by December 2027.

"To tackle this digital deadline, we established our digital transformation programme following the Council approval that was received in June 2020. This Digital Programme is referred to as the CAR Programme or Core Application Refresh," said the City in a statement.

It said all the new CAR technologies will be implemented in the next five years.

Interested graduates can register and apply here

