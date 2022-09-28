



4 Day Week SA NPC is now recruiting for a pioneer pilot in 2023 when employees at participating companies will work 80% of their current hours for 100% of their current pay in return for 100% of their output.”

That's right everyone, it's the infamous FOUR-day work week.

Participating organisations will benefit from workshop training and mentoring, delivered by 4 Day Week Global and organisations that have already successfully implemented a four-day week.

Karen Lowe, director of 4 Day Week SA, joined The Flash Drive to give you insights into how this works in other countries around the world, and what it could mean for South Africa.

Not only are the mental health and wellbeing scores going up within this pilot, we've got companies indicating that they are going to keep it on permanently. Karen Lowe

This article first appeared on KFM : SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023