The Midday Report Express: Former minister and suspected Gupta ally arrested





First up on The Midday Report, we take a look at former minister Mosebenzi Zwane. Zwane was arrested in connection with the Vrede dairy farm scandal, a case with alleged links to the Gupta family and state capture.

Zwane was Free State agriculture MEC when the controversial Vrede dairy farm project was in the works and saw millions in public funds, meant to empower black farmers, allegedly diverted to fund a lavish Sun City wedding for the Gupta family. The case is notable because Zwane is suspected of being a Gupta ally. State capture inquiry chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recommended Zwane be investigated for possible criminal conduct.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Doctor Radebe who was the original whistleblower to list the lid on the Vrede scandal. Ten years after the fact Radebe says he still suffers abuse for speaking out.

Justice delayed is justice denied. And that's all I can see. The humiliation and the abuse that I got from the community is unbearable and cannot be measured. Doctor Radebe

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Seven more suspects have been arrested and charged in the Krugersdorp gang rape, these suspects will be appearing today.

Cosatu to elect new leadership during its 14th national congress.

Jo'burg council sitting to elect new Council Speaker.

Local Government Summit: President Cyril Ramaphosa set to address the summit.

Political parties and other organizations in the Western Cape form the Western Cape Devolution Working Group which looks at police powers in the province. .

South African breweries have embarked on their environmental social governance project.

