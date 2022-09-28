Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana?
Lester Kiewit interviews Bennett Bailey, the president of the South African Football Association in Cape Town.
If the Springboks were the 68th-best team in the world, nobody would go and watch them either.Listener
The reason football can’t be the national sport is because South Africans are useless at it. Our rugby players are world-class!Listener
A total of 168 people watched Bafana Bafana beat Sierra Leone at the FNB Stadium (capacity: 95 000) in Soweto on Saturday.
The Springboks also played on Saturday, beating Argentina in front of 45,982 rabid fans at a fully packed Kings Park Stadium in Durban.
If Bafana Bafana played in Cape Town, would you attend?
RELATED: Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much
The best players are not available to Bafana…Bennett Bailey, President - SAFA Cape Town
Why are those games going to Johannesburg, PE and Durban? … Cape Town does not have an appetite to host these games! … We do not have a home... We operate from a garage… Rugby has money… all the capital is in rugby…Bennett Bailey, President - SAFA Cape Town
Kiewit interviewed Bailey – scroll up to listen (skip to 1:01).
Source : Picture: Twitter/@Springboks
