'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ansie Ramalho, an independent corporate governance consultant.
- The board of beleagured Eskom is to be "reconstituted and restructured", the DPE announced on Tuesday
- Corporate governance consultant Ansie Ramalho spells out what it takes to appoint a good board and how the current structure of the Eskom board should change
The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) announced on Tuesday that the board of Eskom is to be "reconstituted and restructured".
This comes amid outrage over the recent escalation in load shedding, with calls for the Eskom CEO and COO to resign.
It's evident there is a witch hunt happening as "it's patently clear that the fault of Eskom sits right at the heart of government" comments Bruce Whitifield.
"It goes back to the years of Thabo Mbeki, back to the failure to adequately plan to replace aging infrastructure... long before we got into trouble in 2008... and there's the appointment of crooks, thieves and vagabonds in the last decade to run Eskom, and run it into the ground..."
Eskom has also had multiple boards, and the current one is 18 months past its sell by date.
Bruce Whitfield asks independent corporate governance consultant Ansie Ramalho what it takes to appoint a good board for an SOE like Eskom, where government calls the shots.
She says the position of the Eskom board is tricky, as it's not known why it was allowed to go over its term.
We also don't know the reasons why the vacancies (I think seven of them) have been allowed to continue for two years - under the best of circumstances that's not a good proposition...Ansie Ramalho, Independent Corporate Governance Consultant
...but if you take into account the crisis in which Eskom finds itself, it's of course even more urgent to have all hands on deck.Ansie Ramalho, Independent Corporate Governance Consultant
Naturally, Ramalho advises that the appointments should be people with the the right expertise and competence to deal with the current energy crisis.
"It's not only about being a competent person; it's about having the competency that is fit for purpose - fit for the situation and for the industry of the board you're sitting on."
There are other vital attributes aside from competency and expertise, she adds, like integrity and ethics.
Lastly, it's very important for whoever sits on a board to be able to exercise their judgment objectively and independently. And so, if there is any patronage or ideology or politics that influences these appointments, then it immediately taints that particular attribute that you require on any board, and particularly a board like Eskom.Ansie Ramalho, Independent Corporate Governance Consultant
Whitfield asks whether she would accept a seat on the Eskom board the way things are structured at the moment.
It's a no from Ramalho.
She says any "right-thinking board member worth her salt" would ask for certain commitments.
...for example that there be clarity on policy. One of the issues at Eskom is that the share-holding minister and the policy minister are not housed in the same ministry... that we would have the support of both these ministers, that policy would open the way for the company to actually find its way and to do what it's supposed to do.Ansie Ramalho, Independent Corporate Governance Consultant
If those enablers are not in place, you're setting yourself up for failure by accepting a board appointment.Ansie Ramalho, Independent Corporate Governance Consultant
Scroll up to listen to the interview
