[LISTEN] The history of sex work in Cape Town
Lester Kiewit interviews Henry Trotter, a historian at Yale University, and Megan Lessing of Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT).
Sex work is as old as humanity itself, but the oldest reference to it is found in a list of occupations included in the Sumerian Records, dating back to 2400 BCE.
From the Bible to modern online culture, sex work has been described numerous times, usually – but not always – in controversial tones.
Sex work is regarded in some countries (and different eras) as a respected and legitimate profession.
In Cape Town, people have documented dockside sex work since the 1600s.
Sex work… helped constitute the peopling of Cape Town… DNA and cash were exchanged… Children were born. New societies are often made at the dockside… European women were the first sex workers here, soon to be joined by slaves…Henry Trotter, historian - Yale University
… 180 000 sex workers in South Africa… In Cape Town, it’s astronomical…Megan Lessing, Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce
Kiewit interviewed Trotter and Lessing – scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117448350_prostitution-work-or-human-trafficking-concept-in-brothel-or-female-escort-on-bed-in-hotel-wallet-an.html?vti=mzq3qlrvjmyuhp428g-1-2
