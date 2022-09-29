Consumer Talk: When can you expect a refund on your deposit for accommodation?





Amy MacIver spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about what is fair and legal when it comes to refunding a deposit for accommodation.

When booking accommodation, service providers cannot blanketly refuse to offer any refund for cancellation .

The service provider may charge a reasonable cancellation penalty to cover losses.

© anyaberkut/123rf

When booking accommodation for a holiday in advance, you usually find you have to pay a deposit, often up to 50% of the total cost.

However, sometimes unexpected things happen in life, and you find yourself having to cancel so what are the rules for getting your deposit back?

Knowler said that if you are expected to pay a deposit and you see the accommodation has said the deposit is non-refundable, that should be taken as a red flag and you should not proceed with the booking.

She said that according to the Consumer Protection Act, service providers cannot make a blanket statement of not offering refunds regardless of the scenario for this type of booking.

If you ever see no refunds, then walk away because that service provider is not complying with the Consumer Protection Act. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

The Consumer Protection Act does allow consumers to cancel an advanced booking, but it also allows the owner of the property to charge a reasonable penalty, especially if it is close to the booked date and they will struggle to find someone else to take that space.

However, this penalty is usually not the full amount of the deposit, especially not if the booking was cancelled far in advance.

