George Clooney stars in new Nespresso campaign to protect the future of coffee
Nespresso, the pioneer and reference point of high-quality portioned coffee, marks International Coffee Day by highlighting the threat posed by climate change to global coffee production and shining a spotlight on efforts to protect it.
The new campaign, entitled The Empty Cup, features brand ambassador George Clooney holding an empty coffee cup as a symbol of the risk facing many coffee growers around the world, of which over 140 000 work directly with Nespresso. Currently, 60% of wild coffee species are endangered and 50% of the land used to grow coffee today could be unviable by 2050. Fine-grade Arabica is particularly vulnerable to weather shocks.
Securing and protecting the future of high-quality coffee has been central to Nespresso’s strategy for the last 20 years. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with Rainforest Alliance, the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests while protecting the environment and improving the livelihoods of farmers and their communities.
Empowering farming communities to protect their land against weather shocks while simultaneously combatting the causes of climate change is critical to the future sustainability of high-grade coffee. Nespresso is doing this through regenerative agriculture: an approach that has the potential to not only reduce global agri-food emissions but to increase rural resilience against the impacts of climate change.
The Empty Cup campaign marks the first time that Nespresso’s long-term brand ambassador is pictured holding an empty cup in place of his trademark Nespresso coffee.
The threat of climate change is real and coffee farmers are on the front line. It’s vital that we empower these communities to build financial and environmental resilience so that they not only survive but thrive and prosper. This concept is at the heart of the Nespresso approach.George Clooney
But this is about more than coffee. Climate change is not something that a single company or even an entire industry can fix. It requires urgent, bold action on a global scale. The stakes are high.George Clooney
Nespresso's commitments to sustainability over the past three decades allowed the brand to use the power of coffee to regenerate land, help restore ecosystems, and build resilience against climate change. Find out more about Nespresso's efforts in using coffee as a force for good on the official Nespresso website.
