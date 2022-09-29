You can't rehabilitate a dog's aggression - Pit Bull Federation of SA
John Perlman spoke to the public relations manager for the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa, Lins Rautenbach, about why they want to discourage people from buying pit bulls.
-
There has been an increase in cases of pit bulls attacking people.
-
Rautenbach said aggressive behaviour is usually inherited and an issue of breeding.
According to Rautenbach, in South Africa, they have seen a large number of pit bulls that are poorly bred by irresponsible breeders and are inherently aggressive, which has led to a growing number of attacks.
She said that the temperament of dogs is largely inherited rather than trained so if a puppy is born to two aggressive parents, it will likely be aggressive too.
The temperament of a dog is 70% inherited… you cannot rehabilitate a poor temperament out of a dog.Lins Rautenbach, public relations manager for Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
She said that pit bulls can be remarkable dogs if they are bred and raised properly but too many people are breeding and adopting aggressive dogs that they are not equipped to care for.
Rautenbach also stated that an outright ban on owning a pit bull would not be effective as people would just move to adopt a different aggressive breed.
She added that there should be criminal charges when a dog does attack and harm someone.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : You can't rehabilitate a dog's aggression - Pit Bull Federation of SA
More from Local
Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on our country and the economy, as businesses struggle to function with no power.Read More
'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare
Netcare lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his recognition of challenges faced by the healthcare industry during load shedding but wants private hospitals to be exempt from power outages.Read More
Legal advice from robots and computers?
Zain Johnson spoke with Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm.Read More
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
'Within 2-3 years we'll be able to protect the city from stage 4 load shedding'
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis chats with Kfm Mornings about family, load shedding, and flight disruptions due to fuel shortages.Read More
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More