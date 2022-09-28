1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup
CAPE TOWN - Around 1,700 young footballers are participating in the Kapstadt Cup in Cape Town this week.
The tournament - which has existed for more than a decade - takes place at five-match venues in the city.
According to the event organiser, Zaid Omar, 120 football clubs are involved with players between the ages of seven and 20 years.
“For the first time in the 11-year history of the event, we have a club from outside of South Africa participating… from Namibia who will be participating in the under 20 team in the competition.”
Omar added that the tournament aimed to inspire the youth to dream big.
This article first appeared on EWN : 1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155335995_green-synthetic-grass-sports-field-with-white-line-shot-from-above-soccer-rugby-football-baseball-sp.html?vti=o9ea5nq1pbl6u3uxrk-1-2
More from Sport
Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana?
Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot.Read More
Sparse funding has a debilitating impact on SA's para-athletes
Funding for women's sport and para-sports has been a contentious talking point in the country recently, with many top athletes juggling careers and having other hurdles to overcome, to represent the national team.Read More
Kapstadt CUP offers scouting opportunities for CPT's future soccer stars
The 2022 edition of the Kapstadt CUP will pit together 120 teams in 10 age groups from under 7 to under 20..Read More
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer
The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014.Read More
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time
South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help.Read More
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy
Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters across the country saying, “We can't thank the people of South Africa enough especially on Heritage Day."Read More
We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Stormers head coach John Dobson ahead of the start of the team's United Rugby Championship title defence on Saturday.Read More
What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team?
There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of drug usage.Read More
SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul
Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’, athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medals awarded to Team SA in July 2022.Read More