



CAPE TOWN - Around 1,700 young footballers are participating in the Kapstadt Cup in Cape Town this week.

The tournament - which has existed for more than a decade - takes place at five-match venues in the city.

According to the event organiser, Zaid Omar, 120 football clubs are involved with players between the ages of seven and 20 years.

“For the first time in the 11-year history of the event, we have a club from outside of South Africa participating… from Namibia who will be participating in the under 20 team in the competition.”

Omar added that the tournament aimed to inspire the youth to dream big.

This article first appeared on EWN : 1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup