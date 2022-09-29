Netcare: Hospitals being exempt from power cuts a step in right direction
Africa Melane spoke to Mande Toubkin, the general manager on emergency and trauma at Netcare.
Private healthcare company, Netcare, believes that hospitals being exempt from Eskom's rolling blackouts is a step in the right direction.
The country is currently on experiencing stage 4 rolling blackouts.
Toubkin told Africa Melane that they are lauding Health Minister Joe Phaahla for taking a stance on the load shedding exemption.
Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has slammed the government for putting the lives of patients at risk by not exempting hospitals from power cuts.
We have to laud the Health Minister (Dr Joe Phaahla) for actually taking a stance and personally looking into the issue of rolling blackouts.Mande Toubkin, General manager on emergency and trauma - Netcare
It is an amazing initiative and I think it is something that we must look at in capacitating hospitals in the future.Mande Toubkin, General manager on emergency and trauma - Netcare
Netcare added that generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs were running into millions.
She added that despite generators, diesel was more expensive than electricity.
Our hospitals have a dual redundancy on water and electricity, but our problem is the switching off and on to our transformers and diesel is more expensive.Mande Toubkin, General manager on emergency and trauma - Netcare
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Netcare: Hospitals being exempt from power cuts a step in right direction
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hospital_bed.html?sti=ne72h4yesbmvf40w3y|&mediapopup=67174612
