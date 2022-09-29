Trendspotting Thursday: Teach the TikTok algorithm





TikTok. © Mykhailo Polenok/123rf.com

TikTok has been called the most popular app in the world and who's to say that's not true? Even if you don't have the app installed on your phone, chances are high that you've seen a few TikToks shared on one of your other social media accounts.

If you aren't a regular on TikTok, then you probably know it best as that video app that all the kids dance on, but there's actually a very rich and broad range of content to be had. Whatever your interests are, you can be sure someone is making insightful and concise content about that on TikTok.

But how do you go about getting the stuff you care about delivered to you on the daily? It all comes down to the mysterious algorithm and Brett Rogers of HaveYouHeard joined Pippa Hudson to hash out that very question.

So, as we've discovered, algorithms are dominating social media. So we're not going to be seeing what our friends are sharing. We're going to be seeing primarily what algorithms want to show us. Because it thinks that's what we wanted to watch. And so, we have to teach it what we want it to do. Brett Rogers, culture lead HaveYouHeard Marketing

