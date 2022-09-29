Cape Town bags a win amongst the 2022 Rise Global Winners





Ruby McCulloch. Picture: https://www.risefortheworld.org/global-winners/

Rise is a global program that seeks out young people doing innovative and activist work who need opportunity and support to achieve their goals. The programme is aimed at 15 to 17-year-old kids and offers a lifetime of benefits including scholarships, mentorship, access to career development opportunities, funding, and more as Global Winners work toward solving humanity’s most pressing problems.

This year, one of those winners was Capetonian, Ruby McCulloch, who started looking into the effects that gray water has on plant growth, on soil quality and regrowth. Her interest was spurred during the "Day Zero" water crisis that impacted Cape Town in 2018, when many people started using gray water to water their plants. That inspired her to ask the question, "how does this really affect our crops?"

She then created a project to try and determine if grey water did impact plant growth, submitted that to Rise and the rest, as they say, is history,

It's still a shock to the system. I was in class and I got the email and I just started sobbing. And I didn't know how to really handle myself because I wasn't prepared to get that far. Ruby McCulloch, the Rise 100 winner

So what I did was, I would take laundry detergent, shampoo brands and also just regular tap water. And I watered basil. Basil became my victim. So I watered basil for a few weeks and just see how it affected it. I ended up looking at the nitrogen in the soil and the potassium in the soil. It was an incredible experience because I didn't even think that I could look at those things. Ruby McCulloch, the Rise 100 winner

Scroll up for full audio.