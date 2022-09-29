Cape Town bags a win amongst the 2022 Rise Global Winners
Rise is a global program that seeks out young people doing innovative and activist work who need opportunity and support to achieve their goals. The programme is aimed at 15 to 17-year-old kids and offers a lifetime of benefits including scholarships, mentorship, access to career development opportunities, funding, and more as Global Winners work toward solving humanity’s most pressing problems.
This year, one of those winners was Capetonian, Ruby McCulloch, who started looking into the effects that gray water has on plant growth, on soil quality and regrowth. Her interest was spurred during the "Day Zero" water crisis that impacted Cape Town in 2018, when many people started using gray water to water their plants. That inspired her to ask the question, "how does this really affect our crops?"
She then created a project to try and determine if grey water did impact plant growth, submitted that to Rise and the rest, as they say, is history,
It's still a shock to the system. I was in class and I got the email and I just started sobbing. And I didn't know how to really handle myself because I wasn't prepared to get that far.Ruby McCulloch, the Rise 100 winner
So what I did was, I would take laundry detergent, shampoo brands and also just regular tap water. And I watered basil. Basil became my victim. So I watered basil for a few weeks and just see how it affected it. I ended up looking at the nitrogen in the soil and the potassium in the soil. It was an incredible experience because I didn't even think that I could look at those things.Ruby McCulloch, the Rise 100 winner
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Lifestyle
'Failure brings you towards who you're meant to be,' says Bonko Khoza
South African actor, Bonko Khoza has captured the eyes and hearts of people from across the globe - but it hasn't always been this way.Read More
Health and wellness: the importance of understanding and exploring sexual health
Sexual health affects almost everyone at some point in their lives but often people are misinformed on important sexual issues.Read More
Multimedia show 'Noise' to take over Kalk Bay theatre
'Noise' will see its last weekend at the Kalk Bay Theatre from Friday to Sunday.Read More
Why attraction to someone outside of your preferred binary is totally okay
One of the beautiful things about being human is our ability to grow and evolve throughout our lifespan - and this can apply to our sexual orientation and gender identities.Read More
Dina El Wadidi performs at the Baxter theatre this weekend
This renowned Egyptian singer will be sharing her incredible talent with Capetonians.Read More
Entitlement vs narcissism: when does living on your own terms go to far?
Putting yourself first often gets you labelled as entitled, but what is the difference between this and being a narcissist?Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 budget friendly ways to ease into October
If the end-of-year rush is starting to get to you, use this weekend to take time for yourself and ease into the next month.Read More
'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'
Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More