'Happy Birthday Ouma Honderd!' WC woman celebrates 116th birthday

Five days shy of the International Day of Older Persons, a Touws River resident has celebrated her 116th birthday.

Margaret Maritz, who is fondly referred to as 'Ouma Honderd' at the aged care facility where she lives, turned 116 on Tuesday.

According to Ms Martiz, her long life is down to her having lived a healthy lifestyle.

Happy birthday Ouma Honderd, here's to many more!

The United Nations International Day of Older Persons is marked annually on 1 October and encourages countries to draw attention to and challenge negative stereotypes and misconceptions about older persons and ageing.

