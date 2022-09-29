'Eye in the sky' - Drone helps locate tourist and guide lost on Cape Town trail





- The EMS Drone Unit was used to locate a foreign hiker and her local guide, on Tuesday.

- The pair were hiking up India Venster when they lost their way near the junction with Kloof Corner.

A drone from the Western Cape Government’s Health Emergency Medical Services’ Drone Unit successfully located a stranded tourist and guide on a local hiking trail on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old foreign hiker and her local guide lost their way while hiking up India Venster and eventually made the decision to call Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) for help.

The stricken pair were found within 10 minutes thanks to the EMS Drone unit's "eye in the sky".

"We called the patients on their cell phone and had them tell us where the drone was relative to their position," said On Scene Rescue Co-ordinator, Tim Lundy.

"Once we’d spotted them, the drone was able to provide valuable information about the terrain to the rescue team. They (the drone team) were also able to provide us with an exact GPS location for the patients.”

The pair were later helicoptered off the trail.

Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) is urging hikers to memorise and share their number – 021 937 0300.

RELATED: Legal expert unpacks laws regulating drone use