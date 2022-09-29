'Eye in the sky' - Drone helps locate tourist and guide lost on Cape Town trail
- The EMS Drone Unit was used to locate a foreign hiker and her local guide, on Tuesday.
- The pair were hiking up India Venster when they lost their way near the junction with Kloof Corner.
A drone from the Western Cape Government’s Health Emergency Medical Services’ Drone Unit successfully located a stranded tourist and guide on a local hiking trail on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old foreign hiker and her local guide lost their way while hiking up India Venster and eventually made the decision to call Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) for help.
The stricken pair were found within 10 minutes thanks to the EMS Drone unit's "eye in the sky".
"We called the patients on their cell phone and had them tell us where the drone was relative to their position," said On Scene Rescue Co-ordinator, Tim Lundy.
"Once we’d spotted them, the drone was able to provide valuable information about the terrain to the rescue team. They (the drone team) were also able to provide us with an exact GPS location for the patients.”
The pair were later helicoptered off the trail.
Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) is urging hikers to memorise and share their number – 021 937 0300.
RELATED: Legal expert unpacks laws regulating drone use
Source : Pixabay
More from Local
Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on our country and the economy, as businesses struggle to function with no power.Read More
'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare
Netcare lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his recognition of challenges faced by the healthcare industry during load shedding but wants private hospitals to be exempt from power outages.Read More
Legal advice from robots and computers?
Zain Johnson spoke with Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm.Read More
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
'Within 2-3 years we'll be able to protect the city from stage 4 load shedding'
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis chats with Kfm Mornings about family, load shedding, and flight disruptions due to fuel shortages.Read More
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More