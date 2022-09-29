Nigerian crime syndicate 'Air Lords' arrested for financial crimes in Pretoria
Pippa Hudson spoke to TimesLive investigative journalist, Aron Hyman, about the arrest by Interpol of two men linked to the "Air Lords" cult.
• The two foreign nationals are believed to be part of a cult known as the "Air Lords", rivals of the notorious Black Axe gang.
• The 'Air Lords' and other alleged Black Axe members face extradition to the US for their ongoing criminal charges.
Both criminal groups, known for orchestrating sophisticated financial scams, originate from university fraternities in Nigeria.
It was the first arrest of the 'Air Lords', a rival of the notorious "romance scam'' Black Axe syndicate, said Hyman.
These syndicates have a script that they give their individuals, and the script is carefully crafted. They even hire sort of linguists.Aron Hyman, TimesLive investigative journalist
The suspects will appear in court on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, access device fraud, and money-laundering schemes related to contraventions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, according to Business Day.
The estimated impact cybercrime had on the US economy in 2019 was $4 billion, half of which was for romance scams, explained the investigative journalist.
People have told me how they gave their pensions away, how they gave their family's money away.Aron Hyman, TimesLive investigative journalist
It’s not just the financial trauma, these people are taken on a serious psychological horror rollercoaster.Aron Hyman, TimesLive investigative journalist
