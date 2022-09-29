



Wavecrest Primary is using plastic to build classrooms for communities in need. Callista Carolus, a teacher at the school, joins Tracey Lange to chat about this fantastic initiative.

The school was approached by Pick n Pay School Club to be a part of Danone's programme to give plastic yoghurt cups a second life in the form of lightweight bricks. There bricks will be used to build classrooms in communities in need.

The national goal has been to collect 400,000 cleaned, used yoghurt cups by the end of September 2022, but they have only collected around 200,000 cups so far.

Wavecrest Primary is one of the leading schools in this initiative and they are doing everything they can to help reach this goal.

This article first appeared on KFM : Wavecrest Primary is using plastic to build classrooms for communities in need