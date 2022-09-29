'Are the DA trying to get rid of Mr Badroodien?' - GOOD party
- Mayoral Committee for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien has stepped aside over allegations he tampered with an electricity meter.
- In a statement, Mr Badroodien said he had no knowledge of impropriety at the property.
- He has agreed to give his full cooperation to the investigation.
- 'We do know he is the wrong colour in the DA,' says the GOOD Party's Suzette Little.
The GOOD party has shared its thoughts on the allegations being made against Cape Town Mayco member, Zahid Badroodien.
Badroodien, the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, has stepped down pending an investigation into alleged water meter tampering on his property.
In a statement released on Wednesday, he explained that the construction of a new residence, registered in his name, was completed in 2019 but remained vacant until November 2021.
Badroodien then moved into the building temporarily as he said that it was close to the ward he had been elected to serve.
Two days after moving in, he was made aware that the house's electricity meter was allegedly tampered with.
"On the 28th of September 2022, I was informed by the Speaker of the City of Cape Town, Ald. Felicity Purchase, that I will be subjected to a disciplinary process to be undertaken by the Section 79 Disciplinary Committee."
Badroodien says he will cooperate fully with the investigation, but the GOOD Party's Suzette Little suggests the allegations may not stand up to scrutiny.
"We know that the DA is very famous for making allegations and creating cases where there's no evidence," she told CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson on Thursday.
One should really ask, are they trying to get rid of Mr Badroodien?Suzette Little, Councillor and caucus chairperson - GOOD party
We don't have the proof that there has been tampering.Suzette Little, Councillor and caucus chairperson - GOOD party
We do know he is the wrong colour in the DA... there are certain factions in the DA and Mr Badroodien is in the wrong faction.Suzette Little, Councillor and caucus chairperson - GOOD party
However, Little adds that if it is found that there is some form of tampering, Badroodien must be held to account.
He [must] face the same outcome or consequence as the residents of South Africa.Suzette Little, Councillor and caucus chairperson - GOOD party
Full statement of Cllr Badroodien:
On the 28th of September 2022, I was informed by the Speaker of the City of Cape Town, Ald. Felicity Purchase, that I will be subjected to a disciplinary process to be undertaken by the Section 79 Disciplinary Committee.
The facts of the matter are as follows:
In 2016, I was best placed to get a bond registered in my name because of my financial standing as a practicing medical doctor. I was asked by my parents to assist in the procurement of a property they wanted to buy for my younger sibling. In addition, it is within my cultural upbringing to respect any reasonable request made by my parents as I have done since a young age.
Their request for assistance was not given a second thought. I will always support my parents in the same way that they have been my biggest supporters throughout my entire life.
The construction of a new residence was completed in 2019 but remained vacant until November 2021. I then moved into the building on a temporary basis as it was in close proximity to the ward I had just been elected to serve.
Two days after moving in, I was made aware of an alleged tampering on the electricity meter of the property. This triggered an investigation and the subsequent disciplinary process, as determined by the Speaker of Council.
I had no knowledge of such alleged impropriety until that point. Having all the facts at hand, my parents undertook immediate corrective measures. Subsequently, I provided all available information and affidavits at my disposal to the Speaker for her investigative process.
The City is yet to confirm the amount owed, following the completion of their own processes. Any amounts found to be owing to the city will be repaid as soon as possible.
I believe that leaders must be held to the highest possible standards of honesty and conduct, particularly when serving in government.
Conclusion
I have requested the Executive Mayor to allow me to step down from my role as the Member of the Mayoral Committee for Water and Sanitation for the duration of the disciplinary process and allow me to clear my name. I can only ask for a speedy resolution of this process.
I will continue to serve ward 48 as their elected councillor.
