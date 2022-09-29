Murdered magistrate: 'Close relative' appears in court charged with her murder





The 18-year-old suspect has been described as a 'close relative' of the deceased.

- Reports suggest he was among mourners at a memorial service held for the victim last week.

Romay van Rooyen's body was found by a relative at her home in Marina da Gama earlier this month.

A "close relative" of murdered magistrate Romay van Rooyen today (Thursday) appeared in court charged with her murder.

The 18-year-old suspect was traced and arrested at his home on Tuesday.

According to reports, the teenager had been among those who attended Ms van Rooyen's funeral last week.

The body of 52-year-old Romay van Rooyen was found by a relative at her home in Marina de Gama on 10 September.

Police sources say she had been strangled.

A few days after her murder, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that the investigation into her murder had been handed over to the Hawks.

Speaking outside the court in Simon's Town today, Police Minister Bheki Cele, who attended the hearing, said he was confident that police had sufficient evidence for a conviction.

We believe that we have more than prima facie kind of evidence that has been collected by the police, and it's a pity that the suspect is a close relative. Bheki Cele, Minister of Police - Government of South Africa

The case has been postponed.

