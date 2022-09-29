Eskom is in a shambles, so what are your options for electricity?





Picture: Pexels.

Eskom has taken another knock as another board member has taken her leave. Busi Mavuso resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday, soon after a short meeting between the board and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

This leaves the Eskom board with just five non-executive directors, from a necessary 13. The latest resignation creates an even greater sense of urgency to the promised review of the management structure of the company. Eskom, as a company, is in a shambles and restorative work needs to happen quickly.

With that being said, there's not really much that the average citizen can do to assist Eskom, so there is a need to start looking into alternative options to getting the electricity that one needs.

To discuss this and other issues surrounding Eskom, Zain Johnson spoke with Professor Bernard Bladergroen from the University of the Western Cape to get a sense of the current situation and possible independent power solutions going forward.

If your your job relies on having electricity and [...] you can't run your factory because there's no electricity, then the the losses are so much larger than the investment that you should should be considering. Professor Bernard Bladergroen - University of the Western Cape

Just because a house is a million rand, it doesn't mean that you can't buy a house. You make a plan. And so in the same way, you have to make a plan for electricity. Professor Bernard Bladergroen - University of the Western Cape

