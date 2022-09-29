Eskom is in a shambles, so what are your options for electricity?
Eskom has taken another knock as another board member has taken her leave. Busi Mavuso resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday, soon after a short meeting between the board and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
This leaves the Eskom board with just five non-executive directors, from a necessary 13. The latest resignation creates an even greater sense of urgency to the promised review of the management structure of the company. Eskom, as a company, is in a shambles and restorative work needs to happen quickly.
With that being said, there's not really much that the average citizen can do to assist Eskom, so there is a need to start looking into alternative options to getting the electricity that one needs.
To discuss this and other issues surrounding Eskom, Zain Johnson spoke with Professor Bernard Bladergroen from the University of the Western Cape to get a sense of the current situation and possible independent power solutions going forward.
If your your job relies on having electricity and [...] you can't run your factory because there's no electricity, then the the losses are so much larger than the investment that you should should be considering.Professor Bernard Bladergroen - University of the Western Cape
Just because a house is a million rand, it doesn't mean that you can't buy a house. You make a plan. And so in the same way, you have to make a plan for electricity.Professor Bernard Bladergroen - University of the Western Cape
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_15975357_solar-panels-on-the-roof-of-a-private-house.html
More from Business
George Clooney stars in new Nespresso campaign to protect the future of coffee
In 'The Empty Cup', starring George Clooney, Nespresso spotlights the risk that climate change poses to coffee farming communitiesRead More
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
Criminals want your phone to access banking information
Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking details.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge
Capitec Bank's customer base has grown to 19 million - a 13% increase over six months.Read More
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one
Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?Read More