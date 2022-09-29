State should reopen 21 unsolved murders against 'Station Strangler'





- Prison rights activists and crime fighters are calling for the convicted 'Station Strangler' to be released on parole.

- The SAHRC says there must be a victim-offender dialogue for the affected families to get closure.

- There are also calls for the State to reopen the 21 unsolved murder cases.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). Picture: www.sahrc.org.za

This criminal stalked the streets of Mitchells Plain for years, luring young boys to their deaths.

Over eight years, 22 boys were found sodomised and strangled - their bodies left for dead in the emptiness of Mitchells Plain's white sand dunes.

School teacher Norman Afzal Simons was pinned as the elusive murderer, but he was only convicted of kidnapping and killing one boy, 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1995.

Twenty-eight years after his imprisonment, prison rights activists and crime fighters are calling for him to be released on parole.

But with so many unanswered questions over the deaths of the 21 boys, any discussion of parole is a painful one for the community terrorised by the notorious 'Station Strangler'.

Pippa Hudson speaks to South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen and Michael Jacobs, the deputy chairperson of the Mitchels Plain United Residents Association about the calls for the release of the 'Station Strangler'.

Nissen made it clear that the commission was not demanding his parole but recognised that he was now eligible to apply for parole.

Parole is a privilege, not a right. Like any other offender, he is protected by the minimum rights he has in prison under Section 135. However, he must try to make amends. Reverend Chris Nissen, SAHRC commissioner

Nissen has called for Simons to be part of the correctional service's victim-offender progamme to assess whether there's been some level of accountability for his crime.

He must come out and say whether there were copycats (killers) and whether he was part of it. The time has come for him to speak out. Reverend Chris Nissen, SAHRC commissioner

The 'Station Strangler' years were a dark period in Cape Town's history.

Nissen believes while many have forgotten the fear that gripped the community of Mitchells Plain, residents continue to suffer the traumas of the past.

People cannot forget what happened and we have forgotten. There is no monument for those children. There's nothing to remember them every year. The families have been suffering in silence and we cannot ignore the voice of the families. Reverend Chris Nissen, SAHRC commissioner

Even if he was charged for only one of two cases, those who seek justice still need answers. And they must get closure by getting those answers. Reverend Chris Nissen, SAHRC commissioner

But Michael Jacobs , the deputy chairperson of the Mitchells Plain United Residents Association (MPURA) said parole is a conflicting matter. While it may be necessary for the offender, it will deeply impact the community.

To me, [this case] deals with the politics of the day. We were in a new South Africa and they had to find a perpetrator to appease the community and the politicians. So within those circumstances, Normal Afzal Simons was identified as one of the killers. Michael Jacobs , Mitchells Plain United Residents Association deputy chairperson

He was only sentenced for one murder, which means there are 21 unsolved murder cases lying in archives. The families of those victims and the community don't have any closure. In the absence of any DNA that links Simons to the murders of the other 21, you cannot say he is the 'Station Strangler'. It would be unfair to him in that way. Michael Jacobs , Mitchells Plain United Residents Association deputy chairperson

Jacobs believes it's unfair on the families of those victims for the State not to reopen those cases.

There are great advancements in DNA technology. Why don't the families ask the state to exhume some of the bodies and do the DNA tests to come to a conclusion? If we leave it like that, the State will fail the victims, their families and the broader community. Michael Jacobs , Mitchells Plain United Residents Association deputy chairperson

