Teen brother identifies body of 4-year-old sister in sketchy murder

• A four-year-old girl from Paarl was pronounced dead on school grounds on Monday afternoon.

• Two suspects aged 37 and 40 have been arrested in connection with the murder.

• The child’s 13-year-old brother was among the group to identify the body.

On Monday afternoon the little girl's was pronounced dead after her mother reported her missing at the Paarl East Police Station on Sunday.

What I do know is that it is two males aged 37 and 40 years old and about the circumstances and how exactly things happen, unfortunately, I do not know at this stage. Edgar Petersen, Paarl East CPF Spokesperson

What’s also very concerning is that I spoke to a teacher during the course of the week and he mentioned to me …The 13-year-old brother of Mia went out to identify the body. Edgar Petersen, Paarl East CPF Spokesperson

Petersen said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of the little girl – however, circumstances that led to the tragic incident remain unknown.

