WIN a trip for 2 to Seychelles with CapeTalk, plus 8 nights luxury accommodation

Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: How to Make Healthy Eating Choices
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kelly Scholtz
Today at 08:10
Samurai Sword Murder with author Nicole Engelbrecht (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicole Engelbrecht - Creator and writer at True Crime South Africa Podcast
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Influencer Ernest St Clair (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ernest Saint Clair
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Tyrone Marinus (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Tyrone Marinus
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Latest Local
Moving away from coal would create 10 ghost towns in SA, argues Mantashe Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe argued that putting a stop to South Africa’s coal reliance would render 10 towns in Mpumalanga obso... 7 October 2022 7:27 PM
Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves. 7 October 2022 2:34 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 2:24 PM
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabas... 6 October 2022 6:17 PM
The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis' Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 October 2022 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Transnet strike's impact on economy potentially worse than COVID - ports expert Lester spoke with Andre Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at Bowmans. 7 October 2022 9:03 AM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
View all Business
Has remote working turned SMMEs into any easy target for cyberattacks? Clarence Ford spoke to a cyber security expert, Siyabonga Mabuza. 7 October 2022 3:29 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir director - 'My goal is to lose them all and watch them soar' In 2019 the Ndlovu Youth Choir rose to fame after competing on season 14 of America's Got Talent. 7 October 2022 3:23 PM
Unplugged: Charles Louw shares his musical talents in studio Jazz is a key to South Africa's music scene so it is fitting that the first Views & News unplugged features a local jazz talent. 7 October 2022 1:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure? Professional sport can be an extremely high-pressure environment which can lead to players seeking out unhealthy coping mechanisms... 5 October 2022 10:01 AM
UWC’s ‘She-Bobo’ league, aims to equalise opportunity for junior girls' soccer Abarder, the pioneer behind She-Bobo, said the establishment of this league was a response to the serious lack of competitive foot... 3 October 2022 2:02 PM
View all Sport
Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town. 6 October 2022 4:48 PM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
Singer Stephanie Baartman takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour to share their favourite tracks... 5 October 2022 3:40 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 11:57 AM
War between Russia and NATO is near – Vladimir Putin Russia and NATO have not yet directly clashed amid the invasion of Ukraine. How long will the "peace" last? 6 October 2022 12:56 PM
Giddy up: Colombian senator saddles up for work 'Barbs Wire' correspondent Barbara Friedman chats about the latest trending stories. 4 October 2022 11:59 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 8:40 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
View all Africa
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 1:11 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
View all Opinion
WIN a trip for 2 to Seychelles with CapeTalk, plus 8 nights luxury accommodation

4 October 2022 7:40 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Seychelles
Competition
CapeTalk birthday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

We’re giving away return flights, six nights’ accommodation on Eden Island and another two nights aboard a 45ft sailing catamaran.

CapeTalk turns 25!

CapeTalk turns 25 on Friday, 14 October, and we are sharing some birthday love with an epic giveaway: a trip for two to magical Seychelles.

A lucky listener will win two economy return tickets between Cape Town and Seychelles, six nights’ accommodation on Eden Island as well as another two nights aboard a 45-foot sailing catamaran.

capetalk-website-thumbnail-1200x725-1png

How to enter

To enter, please share with us one life-changing conversation you have had.

It could be anything - an unexpected chat with an ex, an inspiring or uncomfortable or wonderful conversation with a child, an enlightening catch-up with a friend/relative/colleague, or any discussion you may have had which made you re-evaluate your life and change direction in a positive way.

We will select three finalists who will be in the CapeTalk studios with John Maytham on 14 October when we will announce the lucky winner. Entries close at 5pm on 11 October.

To enter, click here or fill in the form below (Ts and Cs apply).

Fill out my online form.



Cyber security. Image: Darwin Laganzon on Pixabay

Has remote working turned SMMEs into any easy target for cyberattacks?

7 October 2022 3:29 PM

Clarence Ford spoke to a cyber security expert, Siyabonga Mabuza.

© arkadijschell/123rf.com

[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million

7 October 2022 3:28 PM

After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: facebook.com/ndlovuchoir

Ndlovu Youth Choir director - 'My goal is to lose them all and watch them soar'

7 October 2022 3:23 PM

In 2019 the Ndlovu Youth Choir rose to fame after competing on season 14 of America's Got Talent.

Piano with headphones: Vladimir Soldatov

Unplugged: Charles Louw shares his musical talents in studio

7 October 2022 1:28 PM

Jazz is a key to South Africa's music scene so it is fitting that the first Views & News unplugged features a local jazz talent.

Showmax's 'Blood Psalms'. Picture: Supplied

'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp

7 October 2022 1:11 PM

Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.

Picture: Olav Ahrens Røtne/Unsplash

Solve a Rubik's Cube, solve the impossible - Cubing Hub

7 October 2022 11:02 AM

Rubik’s Cubes were a staple toy for many people around the world, with kids and adults desperately trying to solve the puzzle.

Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels

'Load shedding is just an opportunity to braai!' - Braai Witness News

7 October 2022 9:54 AM

Live from his suburban backyard, Braai Witness News is reporting clear skies in Cape Town's northern suburbs - weather that is perfect for a braai.

Patrons enjoy a Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts music event at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town. Picture: @KirstenboschSummerSunsetConcerts/Facebook

They're back! Get your picnic baskets ready for the Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts

7 October 2022 8:42 AM

While the full programme is yet to be released, two of the three listed concerts, Calum Scott and Gregory Porter, are sold out.

Picture: Pexels from Pixabay

Cape Town City Guide: 5 self-caring ways to spend your weekend

7 October 2022 8:37 AM

Take this weekend to seek out what you need, whether it’s live entertainment, a good laugh, or some self-care, Cape Town has got you covered.

© morris71/123rf.com

How to ensure your body corporate is performing its duties

7 October 2022 6:40 AM

As a sectional title owner, it is crucial that you know what the body corporate of your complex is up to.

Trending

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

Local Politics Opinion Business

[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million

Business Lifestyle

Fire rips through Cape Town home of 'My Octopus Teacher' filmmaker

Local

UNHCR alarmed by killing of 2 Somali refugees in EC

7 October 2022 8:23 PM

Collapse of DA-led Joburg coalition - a lesson for the party, says Zille

7 October 2022 7:52 PM

Polls close in troubled Lesotho after parliamentary vote

7 October 2022 7:06 PM

