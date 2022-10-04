WIN a trip for 2 to Seychelles with CapeTalk, plus 8 nights luxury accommodation





CapeTalk turns 25!

CapeTalk turns 25 on Friday, 14 October, and we are sharing some birthday love with an epic giveaway: a trip for two to magical Seychelles.

A lucky listener will win two economy return tickets between Cape Town and Seychelles, six nights’ accommodation on Eden Island as well as another two nights aboard a 45-foot sailing catamaran.

How to enter

To enter, please share with us one life-changing conversation you have had.

It could be anything - an unexpected chat with an ex, an inspiring or uncomfortable or wonderful conversation with a child, an enlightening catch-up with a friend/relative/colleague, or any discussion you may have had which made you re-evaluate your life and change direction in a positive way.

We will select three finalists who will be in the CapeTalk studios with John Maytham on 14 October when we will announce the lucky winner. Entries close at 5pm on 11 October.

To enter, click here or fill in the form below (Ts and Cs apply).