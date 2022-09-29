Millennials' pursuit of instant gratification drives them to indebtedness





Zain Johnson speaks to Denise Neethling, head of Marketing at Paymenow, a financial wellness and inclusion platform.

Image: 123rf.com

While the previous generation prioritised the importance of a safety net in the form of financial savings, it seems millennials live up to the proverbial phrase - 'you only live once'.

And in the age of social media, your material assets are an important status symbol.

While millennials live in a society grappling with the high cost of living, there's also rising debt.

According to an Old Mutual Millennial Report, the millennial generation is also more likely than previous ones, to take on personal loans for things that don’t generate an income or will depreciate over time.

In fact, 64% of millennials, compared to 14% of older generations, have a personal loan and spend roughly 35% of their income paying off that debt. This cycle of debt can quickly grow to become unstable, if not managed correctly.

Millennials have a reputation for being the flashy generation. They're the generation that wants instant gratification. The pressure is a lot harder on millennials these days. Denise Neethling, head of Marketing at Paymenow

The report states that in the current socio-economic context, millennials also have to care for other financially dependent family members.

While there is a desire to buy costly assets, they are financially hamstrung by the cost of living and family responsibilities.

This is when the debt cycle begins.

Unfortunately, it's such a spiraling cycle and once you're in there, it's very difficult to come out. The report found that 35% of millennials are saving money, because they need to pay back debt, compared to 13% of the older generation. So it's the change of times and how life has influenced us. Denise Neethling, head of Marketing at Paymenow

In a world where credit is easily accessible and attractive to young people, Paymenow promotes responsible financial behaviour and encourages saving.

It aims to empower millennials to avoid indebtedness.

We have education modules that teach you about credit, savings, and investments and how to budget. It's a data-free app and if your employer has partnered with Paymenow, you can use the app to educate yourself and become financially savvy. Denise Neethling, head of Marketing at Paymenow

Millennials who are not getting access to proper credit are resorting to loan sharks and furthering the debt spiral they're in. So it comes down to education and financial literacy which is the most powerful thing to pull you out of that cycle and put you on a financially successful path. Denise Neethling, head of Marketing at Paymenow

