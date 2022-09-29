It’s never too late to learn to swim, NSRI offers free survival lessons
- "It's so, so important to learn how to swim" - Jill Fortuin, executive director for drowning prevention - NSRI
- Never push a non-swimmer into the water as a joke, says Fortuin
- The NSRI is offering free swimming lessons at various municipal swimming pools
Earlier this year, the NSRI announced that it would be offering free swimming lessons to children and adults from disadvantaged communities.
The survival swimming lessons equip participants with safety techniques should they find themselves in difficulty in the water.
While young children take to swimming like ducks to water, how easy is it to learn this life-saving skill later in life?
CapeTalk's Zain Johnson spoke to the NSRI's Jill Fortuin about the challenges of learning to swim as an adult.
When you're younger you have less social norms and less fear of the water, and less experience, you don't have this social bias to not being able to swim... so it's easier to learn how to swim when you're younger.Jill Fortuin, Executive Director Drowning Prevention - NSRI
But that doesn't stop you from learning to swim as an adult, said Fortuin.
It's an important life skill. And it's something you can pay forward to your kids, your family, your community.Jill Fortuin, Executive Director Drowning Prevention - NSRI
Fortuin said many adults have a fear of water and learning to swim following a childhood incident.
She urges people not to allow clowning and pushing non-swimmers into the water.
The fear that you instil in those kids can be something that lives with them for lifeJill Fortuin, executive director drowning drevention - NSRI
Fortuin urged non-swimmers to learn the basics of drowning prevention.
We have so few people in South Africa who have basic swimming skills.Jill Fortuin, executive director drowning drevention - NSRI
She said the NSRI is offering free swimming lessons at various municipal swimming pools.
They are open to children and adults.
We have a specific day at Long Street swimming pool where we have a female instructor offering these free survival swimming lessons.Jill Fortuin, executive director drowning drevention - NSRI
