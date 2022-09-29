Latest legacy mural unveiled to mark countdown to CPT Netball World Cup 2023





- The countdown is officially on for the 2023 Netball World Cup to be hosted in the Mother City next year.

- Cape Town was announced as the host city in July 2019.

- It's the first time ever the tournament will be held on African soil.

This is the latest legacy mural to be unveiled in the countdown to the 2023 Netball World Cup.

It's the work of local artist, Sydney-Shem Lewis from Strand, who was supported by Lee Anco.

The murals are meant to create awareness in the city and communities about the event, but also to serve as a legacy after the tournament comes to a close.

Two have already been unveiled - at the Langa Indoor Sports Centre and at OR Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha.

A total of 12 will be unveiled - one a month until the event in July next year.

"Where possible, artists from the local community are commissioned to complete the mural in their area – if not, a supporting artist must be from the local community to ensure the transfer of skills," says the City of Cape Town.

Each mural unveiling signals us being one step closer to the World Cup. It's an incredibly exciting time for Cape Town, but also for the country and the continent. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Netball is a big code in South Africa, but if we want it to grow even more, and give more young people a shot at playing at the highest level, we have to invest in more facilities, resources and programmes centred around development. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

