Latest legacy mural unveiled to mark countdown to CPT Netball World Cup 2023
- The countdown is officially on for the 2023 Netball World Cup to be hosted in the Mother City next year.
- Cape Town was announced as the host city in July 2019.
- It's the first time ever the tournament will be held on African soil.
This is the latest legacy mural to be unveiled in the countdown to the 2023 Netball World Cup.
It's the work of local artist, Sydney-Shem Lewis from Strand, who was supported by Lee Anco.
The murals are meant to create awareness in the city and communities about the event, but also to serve as a legacy after the tournament comes to a close.
Two have already been unveiled - at the Langa Indoor Sports Centre and at OR Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha.
A total of 12 will be unveiled - one a month until the event in July next year.
"Where possible, artists from the local community are commissioned to complete the mural in their area – if not, a supporting artist must be from the local community to ensure the transfer of skills," says the City of Cape Town.
RELATED:Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT
Each mural unveiling signals us being one step closer to the World Cup. It's an incredibly exciting time for Cape Town, but also for the country and the continent.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Netball is a big code in South Africa, but if we want it to grow even more, and give more young people a shot at playing at the highest level, we have to invest in more facilities, resources and programmes centred around development.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
RELATED: '2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives'
More from Local
Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on our country and the economy, as businesses struggle to function with no power.Read More
'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare
Netcare lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his recognition of challenges faced by the healthcare industry during load shedding but wants private hospitals to be exempt from power outages.Read More
Legal advice from robots and computers?
Zain Johnson spoke with Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm.Read More
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
'Within 2-3 years we'll be able to protect the city from stage 4 load shedding'
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis chats with Kfm Mornings about family, load shedding, and flight disruptions due to fuel shortages.Read More
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More