



Thabo Shole Mashao spoke to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler, about scams and fraud that continue to get the better of vulnerable South Africans.

© welcomia/123rf.com

Recently, South Africa was announced as having one of the most criminally diverse networks in the world.

While cybercrime is on the rise, less sophisticated crimes such as phone snatching are taking advantage of the speedy and readily available access to your banking details.

New age criminals seek to not only rob you of your property but vital information as well.

Knowler suggests that in the event your phone is stolen, you should immediately contact your bank and block the account.

It’s not the phone you need to worry about, think of your phone as a key to your account. Wendy Knowler – consumer journalist

Criminals want cellphones to access bank information, she added.

She recommends practicing the exercise and make sure to do it in a hurry. This will mimic your race against time when the unfortunate event happens.

If your phone gets stolen, you must de-link your phone’s banking app. Wendy Knowler – consumer journalist

This article first appeared on 702 : Criminals want your phone to access banking information