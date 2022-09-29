De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
Bruce Whitfield interviews André de Ruyter, Group CEO of Eskom, after South Africa got jittery about reports that we could be headed for Stage 15 load shedding.
- South Africans read with horror on Thursday that André de Ruyter had reportedly warned of possible Stage 15 load shedding
- The Eskom CEO clarifies his comment on The Money Show and tells us what we can expect from the power grid in the coming week
André de Ruyter has warned of possible Stage 15 load shedding, it was reported on Thursday.
The Eskom CEO has been speaking at the Africa Renewables Investment Summit taking place in Cape Town.
His comment was linked in some reports to the factor of South Africa's stance on the speed at which to meet international air quality standards.
At #ARIS2022, Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter tables a 3 year plan to add new generation capacity including Renewables to reduce #Loadshedding. pic.twitter.com/dWRqsWZATx' Africa Renewable Energy Investment Summit (ARIS) (@ARIS_REinvest) September 28, 2022
The reports come at a time when South Africa has emerged from drastic Stage 6 load shedding, and Stage 4 looming into the weekend.
Bruce Whitfield asks de Ruyter to clarify the reports of looming Stage 15 power cuts - "I don't know if we can bear it".
"This was a bit of mischievous clickbait engineered by a journalist" is the Eskom CEO's response.
What I said was that if we were forced to implement the minimum emission standards that would require us to shut down 16 gigawatts of generation capacity, that would put us into Stage 15 load shedding.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
The implication obviously is that I don't think there's a very good idea and that there are very good alternatives to implementing compliance with the minimum emission standards, and that would allow us to redirect the R300 billion that it would cost us to comply to rather build new generation capacity that does not pollute the air.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
De Ruyter emphasises that a journalist took this comment "completely out of context" and "no doubt, got lots of clicks".
There has been quite a dramatic rate of breakdowns at power plants over about the last month, so Whitfield asks the Eskom chief for a much-needed update.
De Ruyter includes both good and bad news.
It's a very worrying state of affairs that we have seen these breakdowns, I think exacerbated by the delay in returning Koeberg 2 - that unit is now back online and is ramped up to full capacity. That's added a much-needed 920 megawatts to the grid, which should alleviate some of the pressure...André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
...but generally speaking, we've seen a quite poor performance from some of our key units, exacerbated of course by the fact that we have taken out about 5 800MW on planned maintenance which in the past we did not do and we are today of course paying the price for that.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
De Ruyter points out that while the necessary maintenance work increases immediate load shedding, it does it avoid the risk of worse power cuts going forward.
For this reason it something Eskom is extremely reluctant to compromise on.
He adds that the power utility has also experienced some "own goals".
We have lost the entire Camden plant due to an employee opening the wrong valve and in the process contaminating all of our demineralised water supply that we need to run the steam turbine... That's one of those incidents where you really wish that this could have been avoided.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
While Camden is a relatively small unit it's still not something Eskom wants to lose when it's hard-pressed for generation capacity de Ruyter says.
However, pressure on the grid will be "significantly" reduced in the coming week with a number of big units coming back online.
At the moment Stage 4 can be expected until 5 am on Saturday.
"We will then drop to Stage 3 load shedding and then the outlook is that during the course of next week we should be able to drop to Stage 2... Hopefully by the weekend - if we don't have any further issues - we should be able to emerge from load shedding."
"It's been a rough ride."
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
