Pumping iron makes you live longer, suggests a study of 150 000 people
Pippa Hudson interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Pumping iron can help you live longer, a US study (published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine) of 150 000 people found.
Researchers also concluded that women got more health benefits from lifting weights than men.
Pump iron, live longer! … Over the age of 65, if you exercise every day, you cut the risk of death within a decade by about 30%. If you combine exercise with lifting weights, you cut that risk by 47%...Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Using your muscles extends your lifespan.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Hudson interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:28).
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-lifting-barbell-1552249/
